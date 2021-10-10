Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,920 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.21% of Rackspace Technology worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.