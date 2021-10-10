Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.