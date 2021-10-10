Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of Tenable worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.