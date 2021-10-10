Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

PANW opened at $492.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.