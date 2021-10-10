Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

