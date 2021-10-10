Philadelphia Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

