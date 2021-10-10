Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Capri worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $217,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

