Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $14.20 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.