Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.11 and a 200-day moving average of $248.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

