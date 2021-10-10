Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

