Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 515.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,050 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

