Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.