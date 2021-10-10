Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $30.50 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,963,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,823,000 after acquiring an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

