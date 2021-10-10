Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $30.83 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $392.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.26 and its 200-day moving average is $372.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.