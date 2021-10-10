Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

