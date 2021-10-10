Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 1.26% of Donegal Group worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 82.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $470.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

