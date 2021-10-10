Philadelphia Trust Co. Invests $3.79 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,453,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.