Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

