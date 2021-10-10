Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.09% of TripAdvisor worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth $76,430,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

