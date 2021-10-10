Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,791 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

