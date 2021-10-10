Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.96% of El Pollo Loco worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

