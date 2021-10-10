Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $208.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.65 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

