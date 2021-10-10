Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Vertiv worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vertiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $22.43 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

