Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,109 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

