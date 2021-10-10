Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 126,678 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,678 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

ASO stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.