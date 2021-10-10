Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of LivePerson worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LivePerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.