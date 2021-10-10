Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 940 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,795.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,487.00 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,513.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.