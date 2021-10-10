Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 99,550 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,550 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of CommScope worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.