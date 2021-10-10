Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 363,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,670,000. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 541,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 207,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

