Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $365.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $365.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,084.58 or 1.00077530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00344219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00246266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00574055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,565,887 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

