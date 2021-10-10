Phore Price Reaches $0.0904 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1,696.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00332794 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,079,424 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

