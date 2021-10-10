Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.71% of Photronics worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Photronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 81,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Photronics by 207.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 90,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

