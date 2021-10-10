Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

