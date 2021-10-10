PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $63,649.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00007573 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00134704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00086261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,110.77 or 0.99756979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.94 or 0.06414946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003344 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

