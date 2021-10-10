Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Achieves $1.45 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $178,713.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

