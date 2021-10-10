Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $304,453.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

