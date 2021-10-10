Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,360.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.13 million and $2,360.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329682 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 149.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,699,816 coins and its circulating supply is 431,439,380 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.