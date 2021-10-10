PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $765,461.08 and approximately $29.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

