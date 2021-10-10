Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $404.70 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00224066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00139235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,384,315 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

