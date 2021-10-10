PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,549.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $630,448.61 and $1,549.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,453,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

