PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $10.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,453.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.14 or 0.01073228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00337993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00319023 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00041513 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

