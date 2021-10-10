PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $10.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.68 or 0.01115976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.83 or 0.00348274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00327348 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

