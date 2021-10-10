Pizza Hits 1-Day Volume of $196,856.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $196,856.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001378 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00115076 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00721686 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

