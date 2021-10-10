Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of POLY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 242,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.84. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

