Plian Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,683.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Plian has a market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $75,683.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00217491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00097129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 865,631,554 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

