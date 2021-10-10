PlutusDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

