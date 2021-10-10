pNetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.17 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. pNetwork has a market cap of $34.34 million and $10.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,343,313 coins and its circulating supply is 34,196,437 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

