Polis Price Down 12.1% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $358.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001408 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00114767 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.23 or 0.00737174 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.