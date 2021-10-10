PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches Market Cap of $6.03 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $6.03 million and $429,240.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.