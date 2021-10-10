Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.84 or 0.00030597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00131626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00084659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,057.71 or 1.00028711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.71 or 0.06374618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.